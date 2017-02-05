Tutorial: Turn Your OnePlus 3T into A Google Pixel

One of the advantages Android has over other mobile operating systems is the high levels of customization available. You get the chance to experiment with a lot of features which you can decide to remove or keep whenever you like.

The OnePlus 3T runs Oxygen OS 4.0 which is a very pretty, neat and customizable version of Android. But for a reason best known to only you, you might want your OnePlus 3T to look like a Google Pixel and don’t know how to go about it. MilesT3CH of XDA Developers has got your back and has made a video explaining the process.

Things You’ll Need

Once you have downloaded all the files, you just have to follow the instructions in the video below which are pretty straightforward.