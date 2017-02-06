Elephone C1X Unboxing and first boot

Only recently, Elephone released its latest budget device, the Elephone C1X and it is beautiful. Not only that, it features an all-metal body combined with the 2.5D front glass that gives the device a feeling of a more expensive one. A few days ago, Elephone provided us with an unboxing video of the device.

As you can see in the video, this is the Black version and it looks stunning. While the display is off, it looks like a single piece of materials beautifully crafted. The downside of the design, is that it has no backlighted soft buttons, but that is minor considering its price range. To make up for that, Elephone provides us with an extra button on the right side, which we assume it is programmable. So, you can assign a specific app to launch when you press it.

Also, in the box, apart from the USB cable and charger, there is a silicone case available. There is also a display protector preinstalled. The only extra cost would be a tempered glass in case you are a bit careless.

Elephone C1X configuration

1. 5.5″ HD display

2. 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM

3. 8MP rare camera+5MP front camera

4. Android 6.0

5. ACC BOX Speaker

6. Rear Fingerprint Sensor(support off screen wake up)

The device is already available on the Official Elephone Store for only $119.99! For the time being, it is available only in Black, with the rest of the colors coming soon. You can find it here.