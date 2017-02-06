The Gionee F5 Has Been Launched, Now Available in China

Gionee has just unveiled and launched its smartphone, the mid-range Gionee F5, which the company has also officially released in China. The Gionee F5 was previously leaked around a month ago on TENAA.

The F5 features a 5.3-inch IPS screen with a display resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor coupled with a Mali-T860MP2 graphics chip which are both from early last year, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

The F5 is also equipped with home-button fingerprint sensor, a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 4,000mAh battery. It comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box as well as the latest Amigo launcher.

RELATED: Gionee F5L with 4GB RAM and 4000mAh Gets TENAA Certification

Lastly, the F5 currently comes in Gold and Rose Gold and, as previously mentioned, is already available in China for a price of 1,799 Yuan or around $260. There isn’t any news of an international release as of yet but the phone may make its way to other regions in the future.

(source | via)