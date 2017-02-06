Leaked Image Reveals HTC 11 Specs: Sporting Snapdragon 835 and 6GB RAM

A few weeks ago, it was reported that HTC’s President of Smartphone and Connected Device Business, Chialin Chang said while the company is working on a new flagship for 2017, the device won’t be go by the name HTC 11. However, an image showing specification details of a device said to be the HTC 11 leaked online today. The image is actually a screenshot of the About Device page of the phone and reveals quite a lot of information.

First, the name of the device is HTC 11 and it is running HTC Sense 9.0 which is based on ‘Android 7.12’. The device is powered by the MSM8998Pro which is better known as the Snapdragon 835 processor. It doesn’t end there. The HTC 11 also sports a display with a weird 1556 x 2550 resolution, has 6GB of RAM and comes with 128GB of storage (112GB available).

READ MORE: HTC Dismisses Launch of Android Wear Watch

The processor, RAM, and ROM all justify the flagship status but quite a number of things are out of place. First there is nothing like Android 7.12, and there is no news of HTC working on Sense 9. Another thing that is odd is the Android Security Patch Level which is 1st of March, 2017. Right now only a handful of devices even have the February security patch. All these pointers indicate that this is probably not genuine, so we implore you to take this HTC 11 leak with a pinch of salt.

(Source)