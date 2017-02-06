LG G6 Release Date in US is April 7; MWC 2017 Invite Teases Huge Display

In the previous month, LG has already teased the arrival of LG G6 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event. Now, it has sent an official invitation of the LG G6’s Feb. 26 launch event. Popular leakster, Evan Blass has revealed the LG G6 release date for South Korea and the U.S.

The South Korean company will be unwrapping the LG G6 on Feb .26 at Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain. The event will begin at 12 PM. The official invitation shows that the LG G6 would be arriving with a larger screen. And it also suggests that even though the phablet is arriving with a larger display, users will be able to hold it comfortably.

Previous reports have revealed that the LG G6 would be coming with a 5.7-inch display that will deliver an aspect ratio of 9:18 and it will carry support for a display quad HD+ resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels. Several smartphones that support quad HD resolution of 1,440 x 2,560 pixels have 9:16 aspect ratio.

Hence, the LG G6 is expected to come with an elongated display and it will be sporting super-slim bezels. The company has confirmed that the quad HD+ display of LG G6 will be called “Full Vision” on release. The display for the LG G6 are supplied by LG Display. Several leaked photos of the LG G6 have surfaced in the recent past.

According to Blass, the LG G6 is slated to sell in South Korea on March 9. However, it will be releasing a month later in the U.S. as it is expected to launch on April 7. It is expected to be cost more than the LG G5 and is rumored to be priced around $700 for the unlocked model. The smartphone is speculated to be priced aggressively to rival the Galaxy S8 that will be releasing by mid-April in the U.S.

The LG G5 modular phone met with poor reception mainly because of its add-on accessories. Hence, LG G6 will be arriving without any modular accessories. It is expected to support IP68 certified metal unibody chassis and it will be fueled by Snapdragon 821 chipset and not by Snapdragon 835 that will power compatriot Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones.

