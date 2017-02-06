Meizu M5S Box Casing, More Renders Leak, Revealing Key Details

The Meizu product schedule that leaked weeks back had fingered the Meizu M5S as being the first Meizu smartphone which would hit the market this year. The schedule specifically listed the M5S as coming in February.

Ahead of what is likely a February launch, a set of renders of the M5S along with its box casing has appeared online showing us some key details of the device. As usual, the box casing comes with a few features of the device written on it. It clearly contains the name Meizu M5S written in Chinese, and the Meizu brand is also inscribed on the charger inside the packaging.

Among the details listed on the casing is a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Flyme OS, 4G LTE and it also confirms fast charging technology coming. As a reminder, the Meizu M5S is expected to feature a 5.2-inch IPS display as well as dualSIM/ dual Standby support.

Other details include 4G, Meizu mCharge fast charging technology, as well as Meizu’s mTouch fingerprint identification technology. The M5S is also teased as coming with an octa-core next generation CPU but there is no doubt that isn’t a Qualcomm chip onboard unless Meizu decides to spring us a surprise. The chip is likely a MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor. In addition, the M5S is listed as coming with a higher 1,299 yuan ($189), different from the 999 Yuan ($145) tipped earlier.

(source)