OnePlus 3T now available for purchase on the spot via JD.com

OnePlus added the OnePlus 3T flagship as an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3 and it went official in November last year. Since then, the device has been eluding potential buyers because of the high demand for the flagship when compared with the availability. Thus, the 3T has only been available via flash sales.

However, it seems OnePlus is making things a lot easier as the OnePlus 3T has been listed on Jingdong (JD.com) for on the spot sales. The sale is only open for the 6GB + 64GB variant of the device and you get to choose between the Gunmetal and Soft Gold color options. The version with 128GB of storage seems not to be available at the moment but could join the fray later on. But if you’re keen on having the 128GB variant of the 3T, then check it out on Giztop.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 3T features a premium and sleek metal unibody with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 821 processor clocked at 2.35GHz. The device also has a larger 3,400mAh battery than its predecessor, as well as a 16MP front-facing camera and a rear camera with EIS and covered by sapphire glass. There is 6GB of LPDDR4 memory onboard with 64GB and 128GB storage versions available.

The OnePlus 3T is priced at 2699 yuan ($392) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant which is now available on Jingdong, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant retails for 2999 yuan ($435) and can be gotten on Gizmochina’s e-commerce platform – Giztop.