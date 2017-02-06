Vernee Apollo Snap Deal: $50 off on world’s first MTK VR Flagship

Not long after the foundation of Vernee, they announced the plan to launch Vernee Apollo. After some delay and redesign, the Apollo debuted on the MTK X20/X25 release conference. Finally, at the end of November last year, Vernee launched their flagship, the world’s first MTK flagship coming with a VR box.

It is the best Vernee device so far and the one with the highest price. Its MSRP is $299.99 but since its official release, it is on a $30 discount. Now, we have a Vernee Apollo Snap Deal for the next 24 hours with a $50 discount that brings the price down to $249.99. You can find it on Aliexpress. Meanwhile, let’s see some of the Apollo highlights to freshen your memory.

Vernee Apollo Highlights

1. 5.5″

2. 2K display (2560x1440px)

3. 538 ppi

4. LTPS Technology 95%, NTSC gamut

5. 500 nits, 1500:1 contrast

6. Sunlight-readable, Night-readable

1. Helio X25 | Deca-core Flagship Chip

2. Mali™-T880 | Graphics Processor

3, 4GB RAM | LPDDR3 Dual Channel Storage

4. 64GB Internal Storage | eMMC 5.1 High Speed Flash Memory

All metal, pure beauty, and great handling experience. The unique texture of metal coupled with the 2.5D arc glass on the front, delivers superb handling experience.

Simplistic antenna band. The slim design decreases the band coverage by 40%, which overcomes the short of three-part design and allows for metal coverage up to 98%.

1. 21MP SONY IMX 230 rear camera, 6P lenses

2. Focus in 0.17s | PDAF

3. 8MP camera with 84°wide angle, ideal for selfies

4. Helio X25 dual channel Imagiq™ ISP

5. 4K video recording

1. 50% charge in 30 minutes

2. 3180mAh high energy polymer battery, and twice service life

3. 5 charging protections (Adapter voltage monitoring, Smart judgment on quick charge condition, Interface overload protection, Overcurrent protection, Overheating protection)

1. Type-C digital audio output

2. 3.5mm jack

3. OTG

1. 0.1S unlock

2. 112×96 fingerprint sampling matrix

3. Enhanced recognition rate

4. Synchronous screen wake-up

1. LTE Cat.6

2. VoLTE

3. WiFi (2.4G/5G)

4. Bluetooth 4.0

5. GLONASS+GPS