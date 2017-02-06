Xiaomi Mi Mix White Likely Going on Sale in China Soon

Xiaomi unveiled the white variant of its award-winning Mi Mix concept flagship at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 held in Las Vegas, US last month. If Xiaomi fans outside of China had thought the launch at CES 2017 was an indication the Xiaomi Mi Mix would be available outside China, that thought was dashed with the announcement that the device would only be available in China.

Despite the disclosure that the device would be a China-exclusive, at least for now, the white version of the Mi Mix was still not made available in China after the launch. Instead what we got lately was a set of teased images by CEO Lei Jun of a coral blue variant that the company seems to be tinkering with.

However, the Xiaomi Mi Mix White may soon be available for purchase in China as an official listing for the Mi Mix White variant has appeared on Mi.com, with the 4GB + 128GB version listed. The price of the white version is set at 3,499 yuan, consistent with the black colored variant. However, the device is not yet ready for purchase as there is only a button that lets you set up sales alert. This would apparently ensure you get notified whenever the device is up for grab. The 6GB + 256GB version is not available in white yet, according to the listing.

Whenever the Xiaomi Mi Mix white goes up for sale, the flagship may very well outperform the sales record of the black colored version because of its sleek and more beautiful look. So, don’t expect to lay your hands on the Mi Mix white very soon, even though it may go on sale soon because the device won’t be easy to come by.

(source)