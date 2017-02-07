AIWATCH Sport Smartwatch 33% off on Banggood

Smartwatches entered the mobile market as the next big thing that will bring back watches on our wrists. Although many big manufacturers have their own models, the market is not exactly skyrocketing. That is mainly because of their high price. Thankfully, there are many alternatives from China that do most of their expensive counterparts, at a fraction of the price. One of them is the AIWATCH Sport Smartwatch.

At first sight, it looks like an old-school kind of watch, like those that Casio has released many years ago. But this one does many, many more things. In fact, the only thing it doesn’t do is measure your heart rate. And that’s perfectly acceptable, considering the fact that it sells for only $19.99 on the Banggood promo.

First of all, let’s talk about the battery life. On normal standby mode, it can go on for 8 months on one charge, while on Super Standby mode, it adds another 4 months for a total of 12 months. Now, on to the rest of its features. All the usual functions are present, such as step counter, calorie counter, distance, alarm, remote camera control, call notifications as well as notifications from the most popular social apps.

Also, the company claims that it is waterproof up to 5ATM (50m) underwater. Its official price is $29.99 but with the presale promo that is running on Banggood, you can buy it for only $19.99. Just visit the product link below.