Alleged Galaxy S8 Real Life Image Leaked

A real-life image of what is said to be the Samsung Galaxy S8 just leaked online. The image which shows the lower half of the device shares design similarities to a set of renders that were also posted online today.

The image shows the S8 does have dual-curved displays and lacks a physical home button, confirming the rumors and leaks. The lower bezel is also smaller meaning the Galaxy S8 would have a higher screen-to-body ratio.

The image also reveals the position of certain ports. There is the audio jack positioned on the left side of the phone, followed by the USB Type-C port and a primary microphone. We also have a single bottom speaker sitting on the right side of the device. Two antenna lines serve as borders for the ports, microphone and speaker grille. We can’t make out the color of the device but the metal frame between the bezel and the rear of the phone appears to be painted rose gold.

Samsung is expected to release two variants of the Galaxy S8. There will be a variant with a 5.8-inch dual-curved display and another with a 6.2-inch dual-curved display. Both are to launch with the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 835.

