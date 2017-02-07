MGCOOL Explorer 2 black version leaked photo

The Explorer 2, the super action camera from MGCOOL is expected to hit the market soon. From previous information and photos, we have learned that the company will release the camera in an aggressive Orange color. Thankfully, for all of you that don’t fancy bright colors, there a black version coming as well. In order to meet the needs of the market, MGCOOL will launch a Black version for the Explorer 2. So, together with the Orange, they will compose the Explorer 2 portfolio.

In the photos, you can see the total black color of the camera, except for the power button that will be silver. It looks very cool, and outdoor style is very obvious. This is a professional and convenient shooting tool targeting at geeks and outdoor enthusiasts which can put themselves in various action scenarios.

Apart from the color, this version and the orange one share exactly the same hardware and software features. Support for voice control, up to 4K30fps video capture and H.265 video recording format and are equipped with a 2″ HD touch screen. Also it will have GPS capabilities and other cool features.

It is said that it competes with the Gopro Hero 5 and YI 4K +. As for the release time and specific price, MGCOOL has not disclosed anything officially. For further details, pay attention to the MGCOOL official website.

Lastly, there is a Giveaway event going on on the company’s Facebook page. You will have a chance to win MGCOOL Explorer and MGCOOL Band 2, feel free to participate!