Oukitel U7 Max announced, preorders starting soon.

One of the best and qualitative devices from Oukitel, is the U7 Plus that offers great specs for its price tag. Nevertheless, Oukitel, being loyal to its budget devices policy, announced another very affordable device, Oukitel U7 Max. The new entry level phablet, follows the design patterns of the U7 Plus, except for the fingerprint sensor on the back.

The new device, is a 5.5″ HD display phablet with 3G support as well as 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Thankfully, there is a microSD slot for an extra 32GB of space. In addition, a 2.5D glass covers the display and the battery capacity is more than enough at 2500mAh. It may seem a little weak, but considering the fact that the MT6580A SoC is present, power consumption should be small.

Also, most of the standard sensors are there. Gravity, proximity and ambient light sensors as well as Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS/GLONASS are all in. Surprisingly, there is an FM receiver as well, a feature we tend to forget with all the big flagships coming without one. Lastly, the front camera is 2.0MP (5MP interpolated) and the rear one is 8.0MP(13MP interpolated).

The device is already up for display on the official Oukitel page here. It comes in 3 colors: Space Grey, Champagne Gold and Rose Gold. Presale period will start next week and the price is rumored to be around $65.