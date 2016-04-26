Meizu Pro 6 is easy to open and repair

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As always, the guys at it168 doing a great job disassembled the Meizu Pro 6, concluding that it’s not difficult to open and disassemble.

Initial opening requires just the unscrewing of two screws, taking off the SIM port and pulling up the display. With a little care that is, as the display connects to the logicboard with two flex cables that you wouldn’t want to see cut.

The inside of the device includes a lot of thermal films and coatings that ensures overheating and throttle issues never show up, slowing down your phone.

Over the Helio X25 SoC, there is a graphite thermal film and above that, a metal plate that helps spread out the heat. Even the camera sensor has a copper foil coating to protect it from heat and electronic noise that could affect the quality of the photos taken.

The hardest part to remove was the… battery that is attached to the back using double-sided tape (a strong one!), all other parts just pop-up with the help of a spunge.

The most interesting part of the inside, is an NXP TFA9911 chip which drives the loudspeaker and promises an impressive 7.2W of audio power and two TI BQ25892 fast charging chips for a combined power of 24W.

