No.1 D6 Smartwatch Coming Soon With Android 5.1 On Board

News

by Suhaib

Smartwatches have become one of the hottest selling smartphone accessories in the past couple of years. Every year more and more brands are foraying into Android wearable segment to introduce something new. In past one or two years, we have seen almost every smartphone brand launching a smartwatch to appeal to the customers. No.1 is a Chinese brand which has previously launched No.1 D5 smartwatch and now it is back with improved and upgraded successor that goes by the name of No.1 D6 smartwatch.

No.1 D6

Speaking of No.1 D6 smartwatch, it will be based on Android 5.1 Lollipop. As you can see in the image above this smartwatch is made of metal and features a square display whereas most of the smartwatches follow the traditional circular dial design. This smartwatch will ship with a leather band and it is easily visible in the image above.

If you pay attention to the display of the watch in the image above you will find “Water Resist” written in the bottom of the display which hints that this smartwatch will be water resistant. Though most of the features of this smartwatch are a well-kept secret but we can assume that it will come equipped with heart rate monitor, activity tracker and other functions like it. You can check out more images of this smartwatch below.

  • Alberto

    The rear panel of the no1 D6 is the worst. Is a very bad idea buy this smartwatch

    even if you buy a new panel from China… after wait for one month and spend your money you will receive the same weird plastic panel and after use one month will break again and you could not charge the battery of the smartwatch

    then even if is YES is the best smartwatch that i have seen….

    you can not use and you could spend your money in one unusable thing…

    then the best thing to do is wait until chinese marks build smartwatch with at least the level of quality that you can use the device for long time… not only a week!!!

    in aluminium material or some thing.. is incredible that can not buy a new panel in best material… have someone fix this issue in some way to avoid that the new bought rear panel break again and again?