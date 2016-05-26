Here’s The Xiaomi Mi Drone In Pictures!

Last night Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced the Mi Drone, the company’s first attempt in this product category. The device is ultra-portable, easy to carry in your backpack as it features a modular design, with almost every part being detachable.

Mi Drone comes with a 12MP PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) camera that uses a Sony sensor, anti-interference system, made of carbon fiber and weighing only 140gm including the 5,100mAh battery that gives the drone the ability to perform up to 27 minutes of flight.

Other functions that Xiaomi has added are 1-click take off/landing, auto return, auto hover, fly-to-route, around the point flight, low battery reminder to return to home as well as automatic edge hovering on no-fly zones.

Priced at 2,499 Yuan for the 1080p version and 2,999 Yuan for the 4K version Xiaomi offers the same quality and better functions than other 4K drones that sell for as high as 6,000 Yuan.

The 1080p version will be crowdfunded via the Xiaomi Smart Family app on May 26 and the 4K will come as a beta late July.

Have a look at the detailed photos below.