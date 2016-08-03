Leagoo M5 Comes With A Bullet-Proof Glass

Leagoo M5 has been in the news for its indestructible nature and the brand has been touting this smartphone as the first nano all-metal closed loop frame smartphone in the world. Leagoo has revealed that this smartphone comes equipped with a bullet-proof glass to protect the display in case of falls or being smashed. The brand claims that with bullet-proof glass offering the protection, the display on this smartphone can never be cracked, smashed, crushed, punctured or anything else. It can survive all the tortures like being crushed by a car and similar without leaving a single mark on display. They have posted a video demonstrating the indestructible nature of the display which you can watch below.

In addition to the super strong display, this smartphone comes with a nano all metal non-breakpoint frame which increases its resistance and gives it the ability to survive falls like nothing happened without suffering damage. According to Leagoo, this smartphone is 94 times CNC cut and with its breakthrough shock-proof design it is challenging other smartphones from international brands.

Coming to specifications, Leagoo M5 runs on Freeme 6.0 OS based on Android Marshmallow and flaunts a 5.0-inch display with 720p resolution. This smartphone houses a multi-functional fingerprint sensor which unlocks the smartphone in under 0.19 seconds and comes equipped with a MediaTek MT6580A quad-core chipset aided by 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It supports expandable storage up to 128GB.

Leagoo M5 features an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera and is fueled by a 2300mAh battery. This smartphone comes with all the usual connectivity features like 3G, 2G, WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS. To read more about this smartphone you can visit the official page of the smartphone here. The price of this smartphone is not made official yet but it is said to be very affordable.