How Long Can 1% Battery of UHANS H5000 Last?

by Suhaib ago 7

With the advent of technology, smartphones are coming out flaunting amazing displays and power hungry chipsets and advanced connectivity features which take a toll on the battery. For some people, the battery capacity has become the deciding factor when buying a new smartphone. Smartphone makers are also aware of this fact and they are doing  all they can to woo the buyer by offering huge batteries supporting quick charge technologies and so on.

In some emergency situations, we need our smartphone to last a little while longer to make a call or send a text message and that 1% battery remaining plays a very crucial part. UHANS has gone an extra mile with UHANS H5000 battery lasting an hour on the last 1% charge.  The brand has released a video showing the power consumption and power saving capabilities of this smartphone.

Previously, it was reported that UHANS H5000 will be packing a 5000mAh battery but not anymore. The brand has reduced the battery capacity to 4500mAh taking into consideration the factors like thickness of the phone, weight and power consumption. Rest of the features of the phone remains same, like MT6737 chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM etc. That being said a campaign is going on where users can buy UHANS devices with only 0.99$, click here to know more about it.

  • Kamui

    oO We are now marketing the bad battery calibration, the crappy battery quality and the low cost battery voltage sensors as a feature?

    The question is not how much the 1% lasts but how much it lasts from 100% to 1%

    • Chris agnostos

      Agreed, my homtom ht7 could last with 1% for a whole day, but from 100 to 1% just a few hours >.>. Crappy calibration is now considered as a feature.

  • Rick Flair

    What a load of garbage.

  • HK

    Super. Really, H5000 is competitively capable to strangle the well-known European brands. Open representations and the service centers in Europe. You will be able to attract more buyers. Not many risk to order smartphones by mail. Good luck

  • Max Bro

    It’s cool. The powerful battery it about me. I wait for reviews. It is ready to purchase

  • Czarl Ke

    Uhans H5000 has very good technical specifications, design, comfortable in the hand, steadily keeps the relationship with him was not afraid to go to long hiking or sightseeing trip. It is very reliable.

  • Agnes Stewart

    UHANS H5000 is one of the best smartphone manufactured by the company. Satisfies he not only their appearance, but also opportunities.