Nomu S10: The Ultra-proof smartphone is coming!

News

by Dimitris Economou ago 7

Chinese smartphone manufacture Shenzhen Xin KingBrand Enterprises has achieved great success in Chinese special phone market with “Oinom” brand. This time, they want to open up to international market with “Nomu” brand. How? By releasing the Nomu S10, S20 and S30 Nomu Series. They will hit the international rugged mobile phone market with these three devices.

Nomu S10

Nomu S10, comes with Sharp® 5″ IGZO HD IPS display and MTK06737T SoC. There will be 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage available. Also, the camera will feature a Sony IMX219 sensor. Huge battery comes next with 5.000mAh capacity along with quick charge function. Lastly, it will host a waterproof NXP speaker, full rubber unibody and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

As mentioned before, ultra-proof (water proof/dust proof/shatter proof/freeze proof) design is the most fascinating feature of Nomu Series. The S10 holds the highest IP68 certification which means highest water-resistant rating, highest dust-resistant rating and 1.5M shatter-resistant body. It is able to work in -20℃～55℃ temperature range. Hence, feel free to use Nomu S10 in the most difficult environments.

Shenzhen Xin KingBrand Enterprises Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994. As a result, with 22 years rich experience in electronic industry, over 20,000 square meter industrial park and more than 1500 experienced employees you can be sure that Nomu not only has great specification devices in hand, but also own leading technology in the field of rugged phone.

As a budget type rugged mobile phone, Nomu S10 will start at $129.99 and will be coming soon. Let’s wait and see how the performance of Nomu series is in the fiercely competitive industry.

  • Faizan Shah

    Wow Best budget rugged mobile phone Ever , Nomu S10 will start at $129.99 . its Mind Blowing it is so High in Spec’s Definitely Going to Buy One .

    • Lennald

      Good news, it is now at flash sale price of $99.99 on the first global sale event.

  • John

    “Nomu” They recently has launched 3 amazing smartphones with strong character and specs,
    The Nomu smartphones are IP68 certified, Nomu Smartphones featuring exceptional features such as dust proof and water proof…

  • Karim Bahakem

    I liked this phone a lot and get one price regardless of me because he’s worth it i like this phon

  • Faizan Shah

    i Must Say it is one of the Best in my Opinion You cant get Price and Toughness like This

  • tt

    what is SAR index for that phone?

  • Adam Chad

    For people who want to buy a good phone with fair price, NOMU S10 will no doubt be your best choice.

