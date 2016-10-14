Nomu S10: The Ultra-proof smartphone is coming!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Chinese smartphone manufacture Shenzhen Xin KingBrand Enterprises has achieved great success in Chinese special phone market with “Oinom” brand. This time, they want to open up to international market with “Nomu” brand. How? By releasing the Nomu S10, S20 and S30 Nomu Series. They will hit the international rugged mobile phone market with these three devices.

Nomu S10, comes with Sharp® 5″ IGZO HD IPS display and MTK06737T SoC. There will be 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage available. Also, the camera will feature a Sony IMX219 sensor. Huge battery comes next with 5.000mAh capacity along with quick charge function. Lastly, it will host a waterproof NXP speaker, full rubber unibody and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

As mentioned before, ultra-proof (water proof/dust proof/shatter proof/freeze proof) design is the most fascinating feature of Nomu Series. The S10 holds the highest IP68 certification which means highest water-resistant rating, highest dust-resistant rating and 1.5M shatter-resistant body. It is able to work in -20℃～55℃ temperature range. Hence, feel free to use Nomu S10 in the most difficult environments.

Shenzhen Xin KingBrand Enterprises Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994. As a result, with 22 years rich experience in electronic industry, over 20,000 square meter industrial park and more than 1500 experienced employees you can be sure that Nomu not only has great specification devices in hand, but also own leading technology in the field of rugged phone.

As a budget type rugged mobile phone, Nomu S10 will start at $129.99 and will be coming soon. Let’s wait and see how the performance of Nomu series is in the fiercely competitive industry.

