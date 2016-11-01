UHANS U300: A New Smartphone From UHANS Coming Soon

UHANS is going to unveil a new smartphone that will be called UHANS U300 and will be the newest member to join the ‘U’ series of smartphones after U100 & U200. The brand says that it will put the Mercedez-Benz concept of “Best Or Nothing” into this smartphone and it will be like nothing we have seen so far. Check out the video below.

According to UHANS, U300 will be ‘luxurious’, ‘unique’ and ‘breathtaking’. From the video above, we are able to deduce some features of this upcoming smartphone. It will feature a streamlined design with Italian leather decorating the back panel and will be making use of titanium alloy frame for increased durability. There will be a 5.5-inch 1080p display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It will be powered by a MediaTek MT6750 chipset aided by 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Perfect HiFi with NXP smart chip will be part of the arsenal as well. A 13MP Panasonic sensor with dual tone flash and a front camera of unknown megapixels with front flash will be part of the optics on this phone. A fingerprint sensor is also thrown into the mix for added security.

UHANS has not revealed when this smartphone will be hitting the shelves and at what price but we expect more details to emerge soon. Stay tuned.