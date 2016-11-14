Vphone M3 Rugged Smartphone With Huge Battery, LTE Support Announced

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

We have seen a lot of rugged smartphone launches this year and the latest to join the league of the rugged smartphones is Vphone M3. To begin with, Vphone M3 is a rugged smartphone which comes with IP68 certification. According to the brand, Vphone M3 is waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, pressure proof, frost proof, scratch proof, and fire proof. That is pretty much for a rugged phone. Apart from ruggedness, it comes with a decent spec sheet. Vphone M3 carries a price tag of $119 (812 Yuan) which makes it a worthy competitor against the existing rugged smartphones in the market.

The brand has subjected this smartphone to a series of tests to test the limits of this phone which include Waterproof test, Dustproof test, Pressure proof test, Freezeproof test, Shockproof test, Scratch Proof test, High-temperature and fire proof test. You can check out the video below.

Vphone M3 flaunts a 5.0-inch 720p display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6735 chipset aided by 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It supports storage expansion up to 32GB as well. In terms of shooting capabilities, there is a 13MP rear snapper and a 5MP snapper up front.

Read More: Top Rugged Smartphones of 2016

Vphone M3 supports 4G LTE and comes with all the usual connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and others. This smartphone is fueled by a massive 4500mAh battery which will keep it running for longer periods of time without running out of juice. It will be available in Orange and Black color options. Check out more images of this phone below.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: