Oukitel U20 Plus will feature a 3300mAh battery

Last week we learned about an upcoming Oukitel device, the Oukitel U20 Plus. The killer feature of the U20 Plus is its dual-lens rear camera setup. Today, we have some additional information. First of all, the 13MP IMX135 sensors on the back, will not feature 16MP via interpolation after all. It seems that Oukitel has heard the complaints of many users and removed interpolation. The camera setup will help you shoot photos with great Bokeh effect. You know, the blurred background when shooting a portrait for example.

The other good news, concern the battery capacity. It will be a 3.300mAh battery by SCUD. Also, it will feature intelligent power consumption management. Of course, the U20 Plus will be the most affordable dual-lens device. For that reason, the presale price will be just $129.99. the presale period will start this week and you can find the authorized stores on the Oukitel Official Page.

Oukitel U20 Plus main specs

Display: 5.5″ FHD SHARP display with 2.5D curved glass, 5-point multi-touch

Network: dual SIM, dual standby, Micro sim+nano sim or Micro sim+TF

2G: 850/900/1900/2100

3G: 900/2100

4G: B1/3/7/8/20

Chipset: MediaTek MT6737T Quad-core Cortex A53 1.5GHz

Flash: 2GB RAM+16GB ROM, 128GB expandable

Camera: dual rear cameras(main camera 13MP sony IMX135) + 5MP front camera

Battery: 3300mAh

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Fingerprint: Back press fingerprint

Dimensions: 154 mm x 77.5mm x 8.5mm

Weight: 195g

