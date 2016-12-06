Top 5 Budget phones promotion on Geekbuying

Budget devices started their course from China and now represent a big portion of the world market share. For that reason, Geekbuying has a promotion on select budget phones. The five devices will satisfy almost every user that searches his next device but is on a tight budget.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A, $89.99 (Product Page)

Xiaomi Redmi 4A smartphone is the cheapest version available in the Redmi 4 series. Build in lustrous hues of Gold and Rose Gold this device runs on an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset. The device is powered by a Li- Ion 3120 mAh battery . This budget smartphone comes with a 13 MP, f/2.2 rear camera and 5 MP, f/2.2 front camera with common features like Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama etc. It features 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage expandable up to 256 GB. This 5.0-inch device weighs 131.5 g and runs on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow).

Doogee X9 Pro, $79.99 (Product Page)

The Doogee X9 Pro came after the X7 and it offers 5.5″ HD display, MTK6737 SoC along with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Compared to the its predecessor, the X7 Pro it adds a fingerprint sensor. In addition, both front and rear cameras are upgraded to 8MP and 13MP respectively.

Oukitel U20 Plus, $109.99 (Product Page)

ukitel U20 Plus is the first Dual-Camera device from Oukitel. It features two 3MP IMX135 sensors on the back and is powered by MT6737T Quad Core SoC, 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Of course, it features a fingerprint sensor and 3000mAh battery.

Leagoo M5 Plus. $89.99 (Product Page)

Leagoo M5 Plus features a premium and sleek design. It is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5.5-inch 720p display. It would have been much better if there were a 1080p display. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core chipset aided by 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

Bluboo Mini, $49.99 (Product Page)

Bluboo brakes the tradition of huge displays and introduces the 4.5″ display Bluboo Mini. Featuring a Quad-Core SoC @1.3GHz and expandable up to 256GB storage, it is ideal for anyone that wants a device with great handling with one hand.