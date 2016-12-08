Meet UHANS U300, the new elegant device

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

UHANS has introduced a bunch of devices this year, all carefully designed and marketed. Most of them feature mid to low specs and are priced accordingly. But this time, the company has something different in the making. As UHANS states: “Innovation and craftsmanship do not always meet each other. Sometimes they just walk like parallel. But this time, UHANS successfully mixes these two features into its newest device, U300 to make it the flagship of 2016”.



Surprisingly enough, the promotion video that you can see below, is also very well filmed In the video you can see a device that carries the style of Mercedes-Benz, which is distinct from any other devices on the market. To achieve that requires a lot of time in designing and choosing the materials. Inspired by the design of Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, it has got the titanium body feeling extremely secure to hold and the real hand-stitched leather bringing to mind the interior of a luxury car. Not to mention the clous de Paris (nails), which have been put in the device by hand or it’ll be damaged.

As for the specs, there are no surprises there. It features the MT6750T SoC with a 5.5″ 1080p display. Running Android 6.0, it offers 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash and a 13MP Panasonic rear-shooter. In addition, there is a huge 4750mAh battery.

The device is not available yet but another device of the “H” Series is on presale for $109.99. Order now and you’ll get an extra silicon case and protective film for free. You can find it here.

