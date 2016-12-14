UHANS U300: The Most Future-forward Phone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Uhans has released some interesting devices lately. One of them is the UHANS U300. As the company claims, it can be the most future-forward phone. Why? Because apart from its refined design and good specs, it’s also durable enough to survive many durability tests. Most devices cannot pass such test, except for those ugly rugged phones of course. So, they die quickly and don’t have time to say goodbye to the future.

Of course, you can always repair a broken device, but a rugged device surely saves you money. Together with a few soda cans, the UHANS U300 has been dropped from a height of about 30 meters. Such scenario looks quite exciting with the drinks splashing all around.

UHANS U300 main specs

1. 5.5” FHD display,

2. MediaTek MT6750

3. Android 6.0

4. 4GB RAM+32GB ROM

5. 5MP front camera+13MP rear camera

6. 4750 mAh battery

7. Fingerprint sensor

8. NXP smart chip

Lastly, another device from UHANS, the H5000 has hit the market for $109.99 during its pre-sale. Get it now and you’ll receive an extra silicone case and protective film.

