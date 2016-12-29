AGM debuts globally with AGM X1, the first IP68 dual lens smartphone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

AGM is a newly established smartphone manufacturer from China, that launched its first device, the AGM X1, back on July 22nd in the domestic market. Being a high-end rugged smartphone, it became the best-selling outdoor smartphone in China so far.

After the successful move in China, international version of AGM X1 is about to launch in other countries soon. As an outdoor device, AGM X1 has been challenging the limit of rugged phones by packing high-end tech. It features IP68 rating for resistance to dust and water and waterproof fingerprint scanner. Also, it comes with 5.5″ 1080p Super AMOLED display with glass Gorilla Glass 3 and Snapdragon 617 octa-core SoC. In addition, the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage are plenty for everyone and the 5400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 will take you through the day easily.

In the camera department, we have the first dual camera setup on a rugged device with two 13MP lenses on the back for impressive Bokeh effect. On the front, we find a decent 5MP shooter. As for connectivity, the device has almost world coverage with LTE bands 1/3/7/20.

What’s more, AGM X1 features an exclusive app especially for outdoor activities. Judging by the performance, it’s safe to say that AGM X1 is the best outdoor smartphone in the market. A few color variations of AGM X1 are available, with options including black and blue. A really impressively equipped device with Snapdragon SoC and AMOLED display, a rare thing among Chinese devices.

Lastly, for getting more information about the phone, you can check on its official website and Facebook page.

