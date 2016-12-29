Bezeless Elephone S8 is greatly anticipated in 2017

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In December MediaTek added the high-end Helio X27 to its SoC portfolio. But what extra does it bring to devices that will be using it, such as the Elephone S8? Let’s take a look at some of its features in detail.

Uncompromised Performance in Games

The display can be refreshed at up to 120 fps for crisp and responsive scrolling of web content and maps, and with an ARM Mali-T880 MP4 GPU clocked up to 875MHz, it brings uncompromised performance in games with high-resolution graphics.

Dual-cameras – Depth of field, Less image noise

The MediaTek Helio X27 is designed for smartphones with dual-cameras and includes color and mono sensor support. This multiple-sensor design can capture three times the light of a traditional sensor, thus reducing image noise and increasing quality. It features a built-in 3D depth engine for depth of field processing, as well as multi-scale de-noise engines, for faster response time between shots and unprecedented detail, color, and sharpness, even under extreme conditions.

Tri-cluster: Smoother performance, longer battery life

With three clusters, the processor can delegate simple tasks to one cluster of cores, while directing more complex (and more power-hungry) tasks to the other clusters. For example, if the smartphone is doing only simple tasks, such as sending text messages or running the calculator on one cluster, the other clusters can power down ready for when required. Therefore, the device becomes more responsive and smoother and delivers good battery life. In addition, the MediaTek Helio X27 includes the latest MiraVision Energy Smart Screen to further enhance power efficiency by 25%.

As mentioned above, the Elephone S8 will be carrying the Helio X27 SoC. In terms of appearance, Elephone S8 is stunning. The display will feature three bezeless sides just like the Sharp Aquos and Xiaomi Mix and will almost cover the entire front panel. Also, the curved glass cover will give the phone a luxurious high-end feel. Besides, rumors say that the camera and fingerprint design of the device will be groundbreaking.

Undoubtedly, the Elephone S8 will be a very much expected device in 2017. More details here at official website.

