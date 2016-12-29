Uhans U300: The Knight of Uhans is a third type of smartphone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Long long time ago, there were legends of knights who fought for honor. Though they are gone now and replaced by the magical superheroes created by the famous Marvel and DC, the faith of knights shines on still. Uhans, created the Uhans U300 having the Knights of the past in mind. Armed with noble spirit, in the midst of blood and carnage, they remained brave, humble, compassionate, honest, loyal and restlessly fought for honor and justice.

The company places the device between traditional smartphones and rugged phones, using a chic design to differentiate from them. Uhans U300 was designed having the Mercedes-Benz design in mind. All the streamlines, titanium alloy and clous de Paris incarnate the style of simplicity in an understated way , which differentiates itself from the traditional luxury smartphones from Vertu, Hanmac, etc.

In addition, the compact design as well as the IP65 allow the body to resist any water splash and dust in daily use. It features MediaTek MT6750, 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Also, Gorilla Glass 4 covers the 5.5″ FHD display and its is fueled by a huge 4750mAh battery. All these are the invisible armor, sword and shield that define the chivalry of U300 in a strong and noble way.

Uhans claims that chivalry never dies. It is the fight for honor and loyalty to the values of life in this world. You can find more information here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: