UMi Z real photo samples from both cameras

Recently we learned about the reblranding of UMi to UMiDIGI and the release of a new device under the new name, the UMiDIGI Z Pro, the first Mediatek smartphone with Dual-Lens 13MP setup. Joining the handful of elite products in this range as iPhone 7 Plus, Huawei P9, Xiaomi Mi5s Plus, Honor 8 and very few others. Today, we will shed some light on the UMi Z camera department and see how it does for both front and rear camera quality.

13MP Front camera with Samsung sensor and Soft Light

Most of smartphone producers in the market today don’t give the same attention to the front camera as much as the rear one. UMi, in order to create the product with the best all around user experience, knows very well that nowadays, users use the front camera as much (or even more!) as the rear one. So it would have been very limiting to put a conventional average sensor which won’t make justice to a good selfie or a quality video call and which is unusable at night.

For that reason, the sensor chosen is the 13MP Samsung S5K3L8, a sensor able to create high resolution images featuring extraordinary clarity and vivid natural colors with every selfie or video call. In addition, Selfie Soft Light creates the lighting effects that allow taking a selfie with natural colors in difficult low-light situations. Like during an evening with friends or a night at the disco for example.

13MP with Samsung S5K3L8 sensor and Dual Focus System on UMi Z

Samsung’s S5K3L8 13mpx is one of the members of the ISOCELL family and it’s one of the most successful. It is capable of capturing images and videos at the highest frame rates while maintaining the contrast for the images. It also consumes the least power in its class. The new ISP used on latest Mediatek Helio X27 and the Dual Focus system (laser+PDAF focus) improve the clarity, focusing speed and accuracy, stability, noise reduction and color management of the rear camera compared to previous generation solutions. You can also record video at 4K.

Excellent night shoots with the QUAD-LED Flash

One of the most crItical aspects in smartphone’s photography regards night photos. The UMi Z, thanks to previous mentioned implementations (New ISP, Dual Focus system) will bring a boost in quality also in this very complicated situation. In addition, in order to improve further the photos, the Z has been equipped with a powerful Quad-LED flashlight. It includes four smart LEDs able to adjusts according to the color temperature of the environment. That results in sharper, more brightly lit photos and preserving natural colors of the subjects

