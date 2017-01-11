AGM X1: Samples and performance of dual camera on the rugged smartphone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Since iPhone 7 Plus’ release last year, dual camera setup seems to be a mainstream feature for many handsets now. AGM claims its flagship device, AGM X1, is the best rugged smartphone, and is the first rugged phone equipped with dual camera. By the way, it was announced earlier than iPhone 7 Plus. Therefore AGM has sent over some real samples that show off the Bokeh effect and performance of the dual lens on its rugged flagship.

The AGM X1 comes with 13MP dual lens. Just like the iPhone 7 Plus, there is a wide-angle lens that sits alongside the main module making it easier to shoot a big group of people, a landscape or other shots. Thus, giving your shots more of professional look by changing depth of field.



The AGM X1 is going to be available for purchase in a few days. For that reason, AGM holds a giveaway for AGM X1 on their Facebook page. Leave your opinion about it and win it.

