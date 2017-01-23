Cagabi debuts in the smartphone market with two models

You might have thought that we made a spelling mistake in the title, but that’s not the case. Cagabi is a whole new brand that develops mobile phones with their own concepts and technologies. The company has established cooperation with some of the biggest companies in the market, like Samsung, Sony and LG who will provide essential parts for them. There are no smartphones in the company’s portfolio just yet, but there will be soon. The company is going to release 2 models, Cagabi One and Two.

Cagabi One main specs

1. 5″ LG IPS display

2. 1280 x 720 resolution

3. 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass

4. 8MP rear camera(same model as iPhone 6)

5. Front and Back camera flash

6. 1GB RAM+8GB ROM/2GB RAM+16GB ROM

7. Zinc alloy frame

8. 2500mAh battery

9. Price: About $60

As you can see, the Cagabi One is a really affordable entry-level device that starts at $60 with a good design and decent camera

Cagabi Two main specs

1. 5.5″ dual curved edge display

2. 3D Corning Gorilla Glass on front and back

3. 2.6mm thin bezel

4. aluminum metal frame

5. 13MP camera

6. 2G RAM/16G ROM

7. 3000mAh battery

8. Price: About $80

Cagabi Two will focus on the curved display and design. Very good specs for a $80 device. Also, there will be another version of the Cagabi Two with higher specs and a front fingerprint reader.

For the time being, the official website is not ready yet, but it will be early next month. That’s when the two models will be officially announced too. In the meantime, you can learn more about the company from their Facebook and Twitter pages.