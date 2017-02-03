Tri-bezel-less Elephone S8 is on its way (photo)

Sharp made the start with the Sharp Aquos and last year, Xiaomi followed with the Mix. Yes, we are talking about three-sided bezel-less devices. The world’s third such device will be the Elephone S8. It is expected to launch soon, although no specific timetable is known for the time being.

Besides the zero bezels that it will feature on three out of four sides, its backcover will also be brilliant and scratch-resistant. This is possible via a new 15-steps engineering process. A process that also gives it a finish that creates lumia waves.

A few weeks ago we received a prototype of Elephone S8 and it fitted so well in our hand. The 6″ FHD display is just stunning and although it is big, the whole size of the device is small thanks to the non-existent bezels. Don’t forget that it also supports internal storage up to 128 GB.

As you can see in the photo, there is a home button in the front. But we are not sure if the fingerprint sensor is there as well. Apart from the fingerprint sensor, the camera remains a mystery as well.

More information will soon pop up here.

