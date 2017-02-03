Buy blackview bv7000 phones

Tri-bezel-less Elephone S8 is on its way (photo)

ElephoneNews

by Dimitris Economou ago 7

Share4
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 4

Sharp made the start with the Sharp Aquos and last year, Xiaomi followed with the Mix. Yes, we are talking about three-sided bezel-less devices. The world’s third such device will be the Elephone S8. It is expected to launch soon, although no specific timetable is known for the time being.

Besides the zero bezels that it will feature on three out of four sides, its backcover will also be brilliant and scratch-resistant. This is possible via a new 15-steps engineering process. A process that also gives it a finish that creates lumia waves.

Elephone S8

A few weeks ago we received a prototype of Elephone S8 and it fitted so well in our hand. The 6″ FHD display is just stunning and although it is big, the whole size of the device is small thanks to the non-existent bezels. Don’t forget that it also supports internal storage up to 128 GB.

As you can see in the photo, there is a home button in the front. But we are not sure if the fingerprint sensor is there as well. Apart from the fingerprint sensor, the camera remains a mystery as well.

More information will soon pop up here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4

Related posts

  • jimberkas

    not a fan of the bezel-less phone trend. small bezels are nice though.

  • lstar4real

    Elephone has copy all brands of phones Huawei xiaomi meizu and so on …Elephone = Copy cat

    They are not innovative

  • MitsosDaBest

    Not really exciting, when you know it’s gonna be a bad quality product, with many bugs and it will never get updates… ☻☻☻

  • mopsert

    Probably with lousy battery life, bad viewing angles and a fingerprint sensor that unlocks 4 out of 10 times!
    Also coming end of Q3 2017!

    What happened to the Elephone R9 by the way?!? I’ll keep asking that in every comment under any Elephone announcement! Not that I want one, but it was hyped along with the S7 and all of a sudden – nothing!
    Visit the S7 page and there is a button. When you go to the R9 page – nothing!

  • Tremaine Underwood

    Thanks D, we know you will keep us up to date with all the shitty Elephone news. Interesting how you had a prototype in your hands, yet you know nothing about the phone.

  • randominternetperson

    I mean there’s no problem making a bezeless phone as long as it’s an improvement from the Xiaomi Mix, but why did they have to make it nearly identical down to the wallpaper they used lol. It’s like the exact same wallpaper with the same colors.

  • Wolvie

    Hmmm this is the first time i see 1 day old elephoney post without any following fake paid troll comments