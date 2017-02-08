Blackview P2 wins against MT6753 and MT6750T devices

Last year, Blackview raised their usual quality and specs, bringing the Blackview P2 to the market. Apart from the huge 6,000mAh battery that is always welcome, P2 is improved over the rest of the lineup in all terms. It features an all-metal body, the 5.5″ FHD display is of good quality and the fingerprint scanner is fast and accurate. Read our full, in-depth review here.

All of the above are good, but they wouldn’t be nothing without a powerful chipset to drive them. Mediatek has made a lot of SoCs the past few years and one of them is the extremely popular MT6753 that carries 8 A53 cores @1.5GHz. Last year, they released the MT6750T with 4 A53 cores @1.5GHz and 4 A53 cores @1.0GHz. Also, they adopted the big.LITTLE architecture from ARM that allows for battery saving during light tasks that use the 4 1.0GHz cores. MT6750T is the one Blackview uses on the P2 and it is the perfect choice.

Compared to the successful 6753, the newer chipset has a more powerful GPU (T860 instead of T720) and even faster LTE speeds. In addition, the RAM frequency is boosted to 833MHz instead of the 666MHz on the 6753 and it now tops at 4GB instead of 3GB. For that reason, the Blackview P2 tops all the 6753 devices in Antutu Benchmark score and in real life as well. Not only that, but thanks to the good software optimization of the P2, it even beats the ZTE Blade A2 Plus that uses the exact same hardware. In the video below, you can watch Antutu running on the P2. It scores about 45,000 points, with all other 6753 devices scoring under 40k, Blade A2 Plus included. The Blackview P2 costs $177 and it offers amazing battery life and performance.