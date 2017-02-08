Cubot Rainbow 2 dual camera phone is coming in March

And so it begins. After the slow start of dual camera devices last year, 2017 is going to be huge for the Chinese manufacturers. One of the good things of globalization is that competition is taken to the highest levels among tech companies. The dual camera frenzie enters the low budget devices, with Cubot being ready to release the Cubot Rainbow 2.

The device that will come around the middle of March features a dual camera on the back with 2MP/13MP sensor combination. It will probably be used to shoot beautiful photos with Bokeh effect. Also, the front camera will be 5MP. Other than that, it will have a 5″ HD display and a 2350mAh battery under the hood. And as Chinese manufacturers continue to improve their software support, Android 7.0 will drive the dual shooter phone.

As already mentioned above, the Cubot Rainbow 2 will become available in mid March. But at what price tag? It is said it will sell for about $60! Of course, we don’t expect to see a beast of a chipset at that price. Albeit, it will give the chance to everybody to own a dual camera smartphone. You can find more details on the official product page.