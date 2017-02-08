Elephone C1X real device photos revealed

Elephone made a bold move recently, presenting a budget phablet device with beautiful design, good specs and great price: The Elephone C1X. For only $119.99 you get a 5.5″ HD display, 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Also, the display is covered with 2.5D glass to better meet higher design standards. In addition, there is a fingerprint sensor available on the back.

As a device addressed to the youth, it comes in three vibrant colors: Black, Gold and Peacock Blue. Yes, Black is also vibrant as it is so deep that it becomes impressive. Yesterday, we saw an unboxing and first boot video of the Elephone C1X. As mentioned above, the Black version is so impressive, especially when the display is off and the device looks like an expensive piece of metal and glass.

Today, we have two high resolution photos of the device to confirm just that. That the C1X is beautifully crafted and has a luxurious build quality despite its low price. Just click on the photos to see it in full resolution. Lastly, if you want to learn more about the device, just visit the product page here.