LEAGOO Venture 1 20% off before Valentine’s Day on Aliexpress (video)

Leagoo Venture 1 grabbed the headlines in September this year for the top notch security features it comes with. Leagoo brought the device to the market as a cheaper alternative to the extremely expensive Vertu devices. It features a 5.0″ 720p display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6753 octa-core SoC. Also, it comes in two different memory variants: 3GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB.

To celebrate the successful course of the device and to give the chance to gift it to someone you love like your father, husband or boyfriend, Leagoo has a special Valentine’s promotion. Either it is a businessman or just someone you love, you can gift the Venture 1 now as it is 20% off until February 14. Don’t forget that the device, unlike others, features first-class calfskin on the back, giving it the luxury you desire. Also, thanks to its lightweight secure Sec OS 1.0, it is very responsive and smooth during use.

Lastly, it carries a fingerprint sensor as well as a 3,000mAh battery capacity that will surely take you through the day. So, no worries if you are constantly on the move, Leagoo Venture 1 is there for you. You can obtain it now by visiting the Aliexpress below. More details on the device can be found here.