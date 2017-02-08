LYNWO M4 Health Smartband 15% off on Banggood (coupon)

Lately, Banggood has a silent promotion on smart wearables. Yesterday, we informed you about the AIWATCH smartwatch and today, we have the LYNWO M4 Health Smartband. As smartwatches usually have short battery life, manufacturers direct their production towards smartbands. The advantage the bands have, is the low production cost and great battery life, as they feature small displays and have little hardware requirements.

This is the case with LYNWO M4 Health Smartband. The fashion that Sony started with their first Smartband, is followed by many Chinese manufacturers that offer similar solutions at a very low price. The M4 features all the nice functions we see on other bands but it has an extra as well. That is blood pressure measurement.

As for the rest of the functions, it features a heart rate monitor, activity recording (steps, calories, distance), sleep monitor and alarm clock. Also, the big 0.86″ OLED display allows for switching between portrait and landscape. Of course, it is dust and waterproof and has interchangeable bands so you can choose your favorite color. It has its own smartphone app, to which it connects via Bluetooth 4.0 either on Android 4.3+ or iOS 7 and above. Lastly, you can receive call as well as social apps notifications.

The official price of the LYNWO M4 is $34.99, but you can preorder it now for 15% less. Just using the coupon 15M4BG during checkout. This brings the price down to around $29.75. Just visit the product page below to take advantage of the offer.