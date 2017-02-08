Ulefone Gemini presales will start on Valentine’s Day with $70 coupon

Just before the end of 2016, Ulefone announced two dual camera flagships. One of the is Ulefone Gemini, and now that the Spring Festival holiday is over, Ulefone is beginning a whole new year. First things first, there will be the beginning of the presale period for the Ulefone Gemini.

As the company officially stated, the presale of the Gemini will start on February 14. This is the date for all their partner stores. So technically, there is only 1 week left for you to get their $70 coupon, which will be sent to you before the presale through email. The coupon will be available for the first 6,000 who submit email address on the Ulefone site. The coupon will lead to a $40 discount off the original price as well as a set of $30 worth accessories. As always, without the coupon you will have to pay the original price and miss the set of free accessories.

Ulefone Gemini features a unified metal case which packs 13MP/5MP dual back camera. Inside, there are 1.5GHz SoC, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. Its 5.5″ is FHD and it is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Also, the battery sports 3250mAh capacity. Lastly, there will be 3 colors available next week, black, grey, and golden.

To enter the coupon giveaway, just state your email here and it will be emailed to you soon.