Xiaomi Redmi Note 4x is available for pre-order on Giztop now

Just before Valentine’s Day celebration, Xiaomi has unveiled the latest variant of its Redmi Note Series, The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X. Unlike other models before that feature both Mediatek and Qualcomm SoCs, the Redmi Note 4X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. Accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage, it retains the 5.5″ 1080p display and the all metal design with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

And while Xiaomi hasn’t disclosed the official price and release date yet, it will launch on February 14. As for the price, it will be pretty competitive. Giztop has listed the device for presale already in Silver and Gold color. It is the 32GB version we are talking about and its price is set at $189 only.

Also, the Note 4X features a 4.100mAh battery with quick charge support and it comes preloaded with MIUI 8. As for the rest of the specs, it has a 13MP rear shooter as well as a 5MP front one. Of course, it is dual-SIM (two nanoSIMs) and supports LTE networks for fast browsing and streaming. If you want to preorder it now, just visit the product page on Giztop below.