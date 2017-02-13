Elephone C1X for $99.99 and other offers for Valentine’s Day

Finally, the big celebration for couples in love is here and it brings various offers from the usual suspect, Elephone. To celebrate the debut of Elephone C1X, the new milestone when it comes to super affordable phablets, the company is offering 500 units $20 off. This brings the price below the $100 line. So, if you are among devices and can’t decide, now is the time. Get a 5.5″ device with 2GB RAM and an all-metal design for only $99.99 from Coolicool.

But the offers don’t end here. In the dedicated promotion page, designed for Valentine’s Day, Elephone has some cool combinations ready. For every two smartphones that you buy, you get either free accessories or a price cut. Or both. There are 5 bevice combinations and all of them include free accessories. Pick between two Elephone S7, S7 + P9000, S7+C1X, P9000+C1X and two C1X’s.

In addition to the above offers, for every other product available, you pay one and get another one for free. From Action Cameras to smartphone cases and chargers, all are X2. For example, you pay $199.99 for an Elecam360 Action Camera and you get two of them! To see all the available offers, visit the promotion page below.