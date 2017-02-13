eSun eSteel 3D printing material pricing revealed

About a month ago, we referred to eSteel, a new 3D printing material from eSun that comes to take 3D printing a step ahead. Adding stainless steel to 3D printing material PLA is hard to break, easy to print and there isn’t any warping and cracking problem.

Specifications

1. Best Print Temperature: 190-210℃

2. Print bed temperature: 0/65℃

3. Printing speed: 30 ~ 90mm/s

4. Free speed: 90~150mm/s

Today, we have more information on the retail pricing. eSun sells eSteel in 0.5 and 1Kg packages and the prices are as follow.

Retail Price

$28 for 0.5kg/spool

$41 for 1kg/spool

Delivery time: 0 – 20 days after payment. Packages are dispatched from China

Application Fields

It can be widely used in the fields of fashion creative design, industrial design and so on. In 2017, the metal hi-tech style continues to prevail, So eSUN has brought this grey eSteel – Polishable Stainless Steel filaments after years of researching and developing. As the top kind of 3D printing filament you must buy in 2017, eSteel will give your printing a futuristic style. You should not only wear a dazzling metallic dress, but also print cool stainless steel texture fashion jewelry items.