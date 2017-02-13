Huawei P10 Plus to Come With 8GB of RAM

There are only a few weeks left until the 2017 Mobile World Congress and one of the brands set to hold a launch event at the conference is Huawei where they’re expected to unveil their new P10 and P10 Plus flagship smartphones. In the meantime, a listing on found on Spanish retailer Phone House has given us a glimpse at what could be the specs of the Huawei P10 Plus which includes a whopping 8GB of RAM, if the listing proves to be accurate.

Aside from the massive amount of RAM, the listing claims the P10 Plus will feature a 5.5-inch screen with a display resolution of 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD), a Kirin 960 processor, a 12-megapixel rear camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 256GB of internal storage, microSD storage support up to 256GB, and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. And with Huawei’s current partnership with Leica, the P10 Plus is also expected to feature a dual rear camera system.

RELATED: Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Pricing, Variants Leaked Before MWC 2017 Launch

The listing also states that the device will be priced at 799 Euros (around ~$850) and will be available in white, black, or gold. Of course, all of this information is unconfirmed so we’ll still have to wait either for more leaks or an official announcement from the company, which won’t come until their press conference at MWC 2017. But if the information in the listing is true then we’re definitely in for one powerhouse of a device from the Chinese smartphone maker.

(source | via)