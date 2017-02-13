LeEco Le Max 2 $40 off on Banggood (coupon)

LeEco (former LeTV), the TV content giant in China, had made an impressive entrance in the smartphone industry about 2 years ago. And although financially, things didn’t go as well as expected, the company continues to deliver impressively specced devices at almost unmatched prices. One of these devices is the LeEco Le Max 2 that currently has a price of $229.99 on Banggood. And with the use of coupon x829 you can get another $40 off. Just use the coupon during checkout.

So, what do you get for just $189.99? First of all, the top SD820 SoC (along with SD821) from Qualcomm. After the SD810 fiasco, Qualcomm presented us with a trully powerful and power efficient chipset. Add to that 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and you have some of the best specs on the market right now. To accompany them, there is a 2K 5.7″ IPS display with 95% NTSC gamut.

Of course, it is a dual SIM devide with LTE+ and VoLTE support and you can shoot photos with the 21MP rear camera. The selfies are taken care of by the 5MP front camera. All these are surrounded by an all metal housing that hides the big, with quick charge support, 3100mAh battery under the hood.