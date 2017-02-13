Nomu S20 Rugged Smartphone Flash Sale on GearBest

Nomu has been very successful outside of China where it known as Oinom. The Nomu Series international launch has gone quite good so far with the S10, S20 and S30 models gaining much attention among other rugged devices. The most popular of the three is Nomu S20 that keeps a fine balance between price and specs. You can see it in our full review here.

Except for the various promotional events, its price has always been $169.99. Thankfully, Gearbest is holding a Flash Sale event for Nomu S20, that brings its price down to $136.99. That makes for a 20% discount. It is available both in Silver and Black colors for the next 7 days. No coupons needed, just visit the product page at the end of the article and proceed with the purchase.

The second in line device of the Nomu S Series features a 5” 720p display with Gorilla Glass 3 protecting it. In terms of hardware and performance, there are no complaints. With the MTTK6737T SoC, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, these are pretty good specs for the price considering this is a rugged phone after all. And speaking of rugged, the device has IP68 certification and it is water, dust, shock and temperature-resistant. Of course, there are flaps covering all the ports to avoid water damage. Lastly, the battery has 3000mAh capacity that along with the 720p display and low power SoC, gives the device a very good battery performance.