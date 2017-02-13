Redmi Note 4X Pictures Released Coinciding with China Release

Xiaomi officially releases the Redmi Note 4X in China today and to coincide with its release, the company has published several photos of the new device to show off its design.

The Redmi Note 4X comes in several color options including the Platinum Silver Grey found in the photos as well as Champagne Gold, Cherry Powder, Matte Black, and a limited edition Hatsune Miku variant in green which comes with a case and power bank with Hastune Miku illustrations as well as a Hatsune Miku theme for the device.

The Note 4X features a metal unibody design that’s pretty much identical to the original Note 4 that was launched late last year. Aside from the power button and volume rocker, the Note 4X doesn’t have any other physical buttons although it has a rear-mounted, round fingerprint sensor situated under its rear camera.

The new device features a 5.5-inch 1080p resolution display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and comes with dual SIM dual standby support. It’s also equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 4100mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 4X is currently only available in a 3GB+32GB variant which is priced at 999 Yuan but the company plans to launch a 4GB+64GB variant in the future. Additionally, the 3GB+32GB limited edition Hatsune Miku variant will go on sale for 1,299 Yuan.

