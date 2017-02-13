Ulefone Gemini Presale begins with $40 discount and $30 worth of gifts

At last, the big day for Ulefone has come. Today, in addition to celebrating the Valentine’s Day, the company officially begins the Ulefone Gemini presale. This is a milestone for the company, as it is its first dual camera product. For that reason and to make it more affordable for everyone, Ulefone Gemini is offered at $119.99 instead of its official price of $159.99. In addition to the $40 discount, each buyer will get $30 worth of accessories as gifts.

As always, there are limited quantities available. A total of 6,000 Ulefone Gemini units are available with the special price tag and free gifts. The accessories bundle includes a tempered glass, TPU bumper case and a phone stand. After the 6,000 units are sold out, the price will gradually raise until it reaches the official price. The Gemini features a unibody metal case which packs dual 13MP/5MP rear camera, 1.5GHz chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The display is at 5.5″ with 1080p resolution along with a front fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, and 3250mAh battery.

Lastly, there are 3 colors available, Black, Grey and Gold. Also, there is enough stock so the company will start shipping very soon. To take advantage of the $70 offer, just visit the product page here.