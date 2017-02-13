Vernee MWC 2017: 5 new models on MWC, Helio X30/P25, 8GB/128GB!

This year’s MWC is going to be the first for Vernee as it was founded only last year. So, the company has some big announcements to make as it seems! Leaked information say that 5 new models will debut during the MWC and with great specs. All five of them. So far, the company has 4 models: The entry-level Thor, mid-range Apollo Lite and Mars as well as the flagship Apollo. All of them are among the best in their categories.

For 2017, Vernee has even bigger plans and it seems that the company is on the right path to becoming a well established mobile manufacturer. Below we have some information about specs and approximate release dates.

Vernee Apollo 2

Although the powerful Vernee Apollo came at the end of 2016, its successor is already on its way. It will probably be the first Helio X30 device with impressive configurations. As seen in the photo, there will be two versions, one with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage and another with -unimaginable a few years back- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Vernee Thor E

Thor has a special place in the company’s portfolio as being the first device they released. The 5″ success gets an upgrade with the same display size but with a large 5020mAh in a slim 8,2mm body and 149g of weight. It will come in April.

Vernee Thor Plus

A second Thor is coming too. The display size is unknown for the time being, but judging from the 6050mAh battery that comes in a very thin 7,9mm body, it should be above 5.5″. The Thor Plus is coming in May.

Vernee Apollo X

aims to be Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 killer

Adjusting its marketing strategy as well, Vernee will enter the affordable phablets segment which is dominated by Xiaomi and the Redmi Note Series. The Apollo X is dubbed to be a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 killer, so we should expect good build quality and specs below $180. Indeed, the X will feature Helio X20 SoC and Android 7.0 at a low price. It will hit the market next month.

Vernee Mars Pro

The Mars was the first attempt of Vernee in the bezel-less segment. Although beautiful and fast, it carried a mediocre battery capacity. The Mars Pro will come with Helio P25 SoC as well as 6GB RAM and we hope it features a bigger battery this time.