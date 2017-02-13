xWatch EX16 Waterproof Smart Watch Only $9.99 on Giztop

Are you tired of charging your smartwatch daily? Are you a semi-amateur diver that don’t want to give a fortune for a sport smart watch? Or maybe you are fond of a classic design without all the bells and whistles that smartwatches come with? Then, xWatch EX16 is ideal for you.

Dubbed as a “Sports Waterproof Smartwatch”, the xWatch EX16 has all you need while training -except for a heart rate monitor- and at a great price. At $19.99 it’s one of the cheapest, but at half that it is a steal. Giztop has a coupon available that brings the price down to $9.99. Just use coupon code EX1650 during checkout.

The xWatch EX16 is IP67 certified and according to the manufacturer, you can take it up to 50m (5 ATM) below sea level without a problem. Its normal standby time is 8 months. That goes up to 12 months under power saving mode. Of course, a smartwatch should be able to monitor your activity and the EX16 does. In fact, it features 24 hours real-time monitoring: walking steps, distance and energy consumption etc. Lastly, you can receive call and SMS notifications as well as all kinds of social app push notifications. It is compatible with Android devices only.