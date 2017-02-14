Here’s What the Huawei P10 Will Look Like

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus flagships are only a few weeks away from their expected official unveiling during the 2017 Mobile World Congress and popular leaker @OnLeaks has released a new 360-degree render video of the new device, giving us a clear look at what the new flagship will look like from all angles.

The new 360-degree video reveals that the P10 features a significantly different design that its predecessor, the P9, with rounder curves and edges giving it a softer look compared to the sharper look of the P9 with its chamfered edges. P10 now also features a physical home button which is expected to also act as the device’s fingerprint sensor.

The P10 does still keep some of the P9’s design features though including the metal back and glass panel for the rear camera section. The button and port placement has also been left pretty much unchanged with the power button and volume rocker still sitting on the right edge of the phone while the SIM card tray sits on the left edge. The 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port also remain on the phone’s bottom edge.

The Huawei P10, and its larger brother the P10 Plus, are expected to be unveiled at the company’s press conference during the 2017 Mobile World Congress. The new flagship is expected to feature a 5.2-inch QHD display as well as a Kirin 960 processor and a 3100mAh battery. The P10 is also expected to come in multiple variants and color options.

