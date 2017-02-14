UMi Plus E Snap Deal: $40 off until February 20 (limited stock)

Since the OnePlus 3 came out carrying 6GB of RAM, an endless conversation began whether or not such an amount is necessary on a smartphone. By now, 6GB is becoming more and more common among flagship devices and will become a standard soon. UMi released the UMi Plus E about 3 months ago and one would have to be biased not to appreciate its competitiveness. It is keenly priced, has an exquisite design and doesn’t look cheap compared to more premium smartphones like the Google Pixel.

The Plus E, the last flagship in 2016 from the Chinese manufacturer UMIDIGI (Previously UMI), is definitely a beast in the market with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage along with the MTK Helio P20 SoC and a 4000mAh battery. Its official price is $269.99 and now is available for $40 off at certain shops for $229.99 only till February 20.

The stores that are eligible for the Snap Deal are as follow:

UMi Plus E detailed specs

– Mediatek Helio P20, Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.3ghz

– 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM

– 64GB of internal storage

– SHARP 5.5″ FHD LTPS Arc Screen Display

– SONY 4000mAh battery with PE+ Quick Charging support

– SAMSUNG PDAF 13MP 5-Element lens main camera, 5MP front camera

– MICROARRAY 2.1 Touch ID fingerprint scanner

– Aerospace Class Unibody Aluminium body in Onyx black